Obituary: Anneliese Elisabeth Miklosy 

5 July, 1927 – 24 December, 2023

Anneliese Elisabeth Miklosy, 96, of Laguna Beach, Calif., the widow of Leslie Daniel Miklosy, died peacefully at her Laguna Beach home with son Les George at her bedside. Anneliese was born 5 July, 1927, the youngest of two girls and two boys to parents Elisabeth and Georg Fraunhofer in Achdorf village – a borough of the medieval city of Landshut in Bavaria, Germany.

Anneliese would like her friends and family to remember her World War II United States immigration story.

While Anneliese attended school, she was also the only household help to her family when the Nazis invaded Poland in 1939. The German army drafted her brothers; the older one was captured and held in a Russian prison camp, and the younger was sent to Dunkirk, France. In 1940, her sister Hanna was disabled in a severe trucking accident and remained in hospital. A year later, her mother, Elisabeth suffered a cerebral stroke and became paralyzed.

In 1942, at age 16, she became a technical drafter and illustrator with the Messerschmitt AG aircraft factory in Regensburg, Germany. She lived in worker barracks there and commuted home on weekends by train. On Tuesday, 17 Aug. 1943, the U.S. Army/Airforce began “Mission No. 84,” a strategic bombing mission with 376 B-17 aircraft in Operation Regensburg-Schweinfurt. That morning, Anneliese reported to work, but her supervisor instructed her to return home to begin her summer holiday, so she returned by train to Landshut. Anneliese recalls when she arrived home, she could hear the sound of heavy bombers. The bombing of Regensburg had begun. Anneliese considered her fortune in bewilderment as the U.S. bombing raid killed all her co-workers and leveled the Messerschmitt factory.

By 1945, Anneliese, nicknamed “Liska,” met her future husband, Leslie Daniel Miklosy. “Laci”, to friends, was a war refugee from Hungary. Laci dreamed of living in the United States. Since the Russians occupied his family estate and war refugees occupied her home from the war, Laci and Liska wanted to leave Germany for the promise of a new life in “Amerika.”

On her lucky-star day, 17 Aug. 1949, Liska, 22 and Laci, 24, were married and sought immigration to the United States. The U.S. immigration officials set requirements for legitimate immigration: an American sponsor to receive them, financial security in cash, English proficiency, knowledge of American history and proof of Nazi deprogramming. By 1951, the married couple had satisfied their probation, and with $600 in cash and a sewing machine, the couple qualified as U.S. immigration guests but with no social entitlements.

On 31 Sept. 1951, the couple boarded the last sailing of USNS General S.D. Sturgis with 1,317 passengers from Bremmerhafen, Germany arriving in New Orleans on 11 Oct. 1951.

Leslie became a developer of single-family homes in Sunland, Calif., and by 1965, LESLIE HOMES developed a large portion of Top of the World in Laguna Beach. Anneliese named the streets after familiar cities from her homeland Germany: Bonn, Bern, Tyrol, Alpine, and Nestal. By 1970, she worked for the Laguna Beach School District cafeteria and later as a seamstress and sales associate for the Balcony Tea Room at Diamond and South Coast Highway.

Anneliese’s favorite pastimes were working in her garden at her TOW Laguna home and playing the piano or her classic original 1959 Wurlitzer organ. A family music dedication for Liska would be “Song About Anne” by Annie Lindstrom. Anneliese loved animals and made certain the birdbaths remained clean for her songbirds, owls, and the Aliso watershed canyon critters visiting her yard.

Anneliese approached difficulty with positive sentiment. Among her favorite expressions with English translation were: “Alles gute kommt von oben” – All good things come from above; “Gibts Schlimmeres” – Worse things are possible; “Das haus volliert nichts” – A house loses nothing and “Aging is not for sissies.”

Anneliese is deeply missed by her extended family and local Laguna friends. A little placard hanging outside her home entry door reads, “Bin im Garten.” Today, her spirit hovers with the butterflies among her garden daisies and camellias.