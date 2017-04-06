Tour Sprouts with a Fiesta of Gardens
Nine gardens will be featured in the annual Gate & Garden Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5, a Laguna Beach Garden Club statement says.
Taking place on Cinco de Mayo, participants can look forward to refreshments of tacos, margaritas, wine and beer as well as agave plants for sale and homemade cookies.
The self-guided, walking tour is the club’s major fundraiser for scholarship and school garden donations and community projects.
Tickets are $45 in advance and available with tour information at LagunaBeachGardenClub.org or at Laguna Beach Books, Laguna Drug, Laguna Nursery, Tides Inn, and Dana Point Nursery.
New Political Group Hosts Climate Speaker
Laguna Unites, a local citizens’ action collective founded on the principles of the Women’s March, hosts Kathleen K. Treseder, Ph.D., a UC Irvine professor and expert on global climate change, at its next “huddle” April 11.
The 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club will focus on pushing global warming and environmental protection as top legislative priorities.
“The Huddle was conceived as a way for concerned voters to get directly involved, often for the first time, in pressing for the kinds of policies and legislation they want to see enacted in Washington,” said Jackie Parker, co-founder of Laguna Unites.
The inaugural meeting last month attracted nearly 100 participants listening to presentations describing tools and methods for effective activism, says a statement.
RSVP to [email protected]
Outstanding Youngsters Recognized at Awards Night
Four Laguna Beach Boys and Girls Club members receive youth of the year awards at a dinner in their honor last month.
Recipients are Mariam Taheri, Sofie Boyle and Michelle Blunk and teen Savannah Johnson.
Savannah will go on to compete against other outstanding youth in Orange County with hopes of advancing in regional and national Boys & Girls Club of America competitions for college scholarships.
The annual awards night honored over 100 club members with special recognition.
Photo: Teen winner Savannah Johnson with Scott Wilbur, senior director for the club’s canyon branch.
Assistance League Earns County Recognition
The Assistance League of Laguna Beach received a Spotlight Award from the Regional Center of Orange County in Garden Grove last month, singled out for its early intervention program which provides therapy to babies with special needs and parent training.
The awards event, which was attended by 600 people, honors those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities.
Junior Lifeguard Sign-ups Underway
Registration is underway for the Junior Lifeguard program and other spring quarter recreation activities and summer camps offered through the city’s receation department.
Junior Guard participants must pass the required swim test or have participated in last year’s program to be eligible to register.
More info? Contact recreation supervisor Adam Gufarotti at 949 497-0304.
Succulent Specialist Speaks to Garden Club
Jeff Moore, owner of Solana Succulents in Solana Beach, will describe succulents’ use in landscaping, container gardening and specialty niches at the Laguna Beach Garden Club Friday, April 14.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. The public is welcome. There is no charge for guests on their first visit.
Women and Girls Score a Win
The R Star Foundation, a local non-profit that helps women and children in rural Nepal, received a $1,000 award from the Soroptimists of Laguna Beach.
“The country of Nepal continues to be in need more than when we began in 2003 as a result of the earthquakes two years back,” said R Star founder Rosalind Russell.
Soroptimists aim to improve the lives of women and girls globally.
Warming Veterans and their Pets
The Laguna Beach Patience Wright Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution made 17 lap blankets and throw blankets for veterans in need at a recent monthly chapter meeting.
Guest speaker Steven Forry, from American Family Housing, explained the new permanent housing solution for homeless veterans at Potter’s Lane in Midway City, near Westminster. A basket of DVDs and a player were also donated.
The members also used leftover fleece to make puppy blankets for the veteran’s pets.
Public Input on Abalone Sought
Public opinion about abalone management is sought in an online survey by state wildlife regulators, who hope to use it to develop a red abalone fishery management plan.
Request the survey forms at 707 964-5791 or write to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, attn. Jerry Kashiwada, 32330 North Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, Calif., 95437.
The survey will close April 16. A similar survey was conducted in 2015, but CDFW is interested in learning if environmental conditions have changed preferences on abalone management.
Sea Lions Win in Golf Tournament
Pacific Marine Mammal Center raised a little over $26,500 with 67 players at it’s first Swing for the Sea Lions golf tournament recently at Aliso Viejo Country Club.