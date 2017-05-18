Town and Gown

Art College Raises Scholarship Funds

Guests of a Laguna College of Art and Design scholarship fundraiser contributed $40,000 during an event last month at the new LCAD Administration Building, 2265 Laguna Canyon Road.

Attendees enjoyed tours and student demonstrations in the senior studios. Honorary chairs Kate and Jared Mathis together with co-chairs and trustees Sue Greenwood and Carla Arzente hosted the annual event. Arzente, owner of saltfineart, and Greenwood, owner/director of Sue Greenwood Fine Art, both donated paintings that were raffled off to benefit the scholarship fund.

Positive Psychology Founder Sends off Soka Grads

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, PhD, co-founder of the field of positive psychology and prolific author, will be Soka University’s commencement speaker May 26.

Csikszentmihalyi, a native of Italy, received a PhD from the University of Chicago in 1965 and started developing his ideas. Later, he began the first doctoral program in positive psychology at Claremont Graduate University. He sits on the board of the International Positive Psychology Association, an organization he co-founded in 2001.