What’s Cool in California Is Up for Grabs

Laguna Art Museum’s annual fundraising auction, “California Cool,” will feature works by 100 California artists.

The Saturday, Feb. 4 event at 307 Cliff Drive will feature art, cuisine, and cocktails and a live auction led by Aaron Bastian, senior specialist in California and American paintings at Bonhams in San Francisco. Tickets are $150 per person.

Works by artists Phillip K. Smith III and Kristin Leachman, in the museum’s just concluded exhibition, will fill out the auction alongside works by Peter Alexander, Billy Al Bengston, Laddie John Dill, Sam Francis, Lita Albuquerque, Helen Lundeberg and Ed Ruscha and others.

The works range in price from $250 to $50,000, and bidding starts at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds support the museum. Potential collectors can preview the works beginning Saturday, Jan. 28. A public sale will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, where unsold works will be available for purchase at 50 percent of the stated value.