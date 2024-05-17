Boys & Girls Club teams up with Coast Hardware-Ace for successful fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, which also serves Saddleback Valley, recently celebrated the successful wrap-up of a fundraising campaign at Coast Hardware—Ace, having raised over $3,700 through local efforts.

Over a three-month period, Coast Hardware—Ace engaged its customers in a round-up initiative where shoppers could choose to round their purchase totals to the nearest dollar or donate at the register. This campaign aimed to support the programs offered by the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, helping to fulfill its mission of empowering young people to become productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Trevor Ullom, manager of Coast Hardware, expressed his pride in the community’s involvement.

“Coast Hardware is proud to give back to our community,” he said. “During the last several months our associates asked customers to round up at the register to give back to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. We are proud to say our awesome customers and associates rounded up $3764.18 for the club.”

Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, also commented on the success of the initiative, highlighting the importance of community support.

“It takes a village to make a difference, and we are incredibly grateful to be part of such a supportive community. A big thank you to Trevor and the entire Coast Hardware team for championing our cause and, most importantly, to the customers whose generosity made this possible,” she said.

The funds collected will support the Boys & Girls Club’s offerings to young people, including academic support, sports and recreation, arts and crafts, and life skills development programs, all essential for the healthy growth and development of local youth.