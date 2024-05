Cadet Robert Roy Healy, son of Robert and Elizabeth Healy of Laguna Beach, recently graduated from the prestigious U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 25.

Healy, who is also an Eagle Scout, graduated from Saint Margarets Episcopal School, San Juan Capistrano, in 2020. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in management. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Air Defense Artillery branch.