A Custom Dream Home Starts With a Good Plan

Julie Laughton Design Build delivers a seamless 5-star experience for their clients. Julie Laughton and her team of experts are there for the entire process from conception to completion. “I like working with homeowners to help them make their dreams come true,” says Julie. “I spend a lot of time upfront interviewing the client making sure no details are missed and no stone is unturned.”

The experience for her clients is seamless and stress-free because Julie offers a one-stop shop as both a designer and builder. She provides her clients all of the architectural plans, interior design, custom kitchen design, management of the five engineers, city submittals and permit pulling, and personally oversees the build of the home as the licensed contractor and project manager.

1 of 5

Julie has over thirty years experience and has completed over 1,000 remodels and custom homes in affluent coastal communities such as Orange and LA County, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, as well as significant projects in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Pasadena. Her portfolio includes the restoration of the 1928 Wallace Neff home that was featured in the movie “Monster-in-Law” and the transformation of Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter’s English Tudor hilltop estate. Julie specializes in timeless traditional styles, including Mediterranean, French Country, English Tudor, Modern Farmhouse, Contemporary Style, and the Classic Beach Cottage.

One of Julie’s most recent projects in Laguna Beach involved completely customizing the home for the new owner. The project included remodeling the kitchen, master bathroom, guest bathroom, and new window coverings, drapery, and paint. The pool and Jacuzzi were also resurfaced in a new color. “With the spectacular view of Main Beach in Laguna and the warm rich colors inside, it’s a place where you can really enjoy yourself,” says Julie.

The process for Julie and her team starts with putting the client’s dreams on paper. “My superpower is listening to the client,” says Julie. “It’s also about being able to walk into the home and see what is able to be done and not able to be done and what it is going to cost within the first few minutes. It’s important that the client trusts and enjoys the process. Getting the design on paper is the first step and then it’s about keeping the project moving and staying on time and on budget.”

Are you looking to remodel or build your custom home ground up and want to work with one person who does it all? Check out www.JulieLaughton.com to see her timeless current and past custom home projects. Julie can be contacted directly at [email protected] or 714-305-2861. Also, be sure to tune into her podcast at www.JulieLaughtonLiving.com for expert advice based on many years of experience.

Members of the Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper (the Indy) were not involved in the creation of this content.