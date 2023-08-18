Crystal Cove Conservancy Announces Hallie Jones as Executive VP and Chief Program Officer

Crystal Cove Conservancy (The Conservancy) has hired Laguna Beach native Hallie Jones as its executive vice president and chief program officer. Jones will join The Conservancy after 10 years serving as executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation and brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hallie to the Crystal Cove Conservancy team – she is the perfect person to help lead The Conservancy as we continue to shift our focus to prioritize expanding our STEM education and community programming to inspire more people to care for vulnerable places like Crystal Cove,” said Kate Wheeler, president and CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Hallie’s expertise in conservation, paired with her deep roots and deep relationships in the community, make her the perfect candidate to accelerate our mission-related work and help us innovate in the ways we need to.”

Jones starts her new position on Sept. 11 and will focus on developing The Conservancy’s community engagement and advocacy programs. She will also guide the organization’s work to become a leading voice on conservation issues.

The Conservancy said Jones’ highest priority would be to ensure the growth and expansion of its kindergarten-college science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs, including developing a coastal engineering program in partnership with UCI’s Samueli School of Engineering.

Jones has extensive career experience and spent more than a decade in marine conservation with Santa Monica-based Heal the Bay before joining Laguna Canyon Foundation in 2013. She also sits on the Natural Communities Coalition board, is a Safe Trails Coalition member and serves as an Orange County Parks Commissioner and on the Orange County Parks Trails Subcommittee.

“For the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of leading the incredible team at Laguna Canyon Foundation. Working alongside such dedicated people who share my passion for environmental conservation has been an honor,” Jones said. “In my new role at The Conservancy, I’m thrilled that my expertise in land and ocean conservation will continue to benefit our Laguna Beach and Coastal Orange County communities by working to preserve Crystal Cove’s incredible natural resources and historic significance while inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

More information about Crystal Cove Conservancy and the organization’s programming can be found at CrystalCove.org.