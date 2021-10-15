After pandemic intermission, Laguna Playhouse to open 100th Season on Sunday

Laguna Playhouse plans to open its 100th season on Sunday following a 19-month closure prompted by COVID-19 restrictions.

For its fall production, the Playhouse will raise the curtain for “Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream” on Oct. 13. Audiences will visit Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest.

“We are so thrilled and gloriously happy to be able to finally welcome our subscribers and audiences back into the Moulton Theatre for the first time in 19 months, Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard said in a press release. “Our 100th season was delayed but we are celebrating this historic milestone all year long with one of our best seasons ever!”

The creative team behind “Sh-Boom!” includes director/choreographer Johnathan Van Dyke and music director Nick Guerrero. Van Dyke most recently appeared in the Laguna Playhouse production of Mamma Mia! as “Sam.”

Next in the seven-play season lineup is the musical drama based on the hit film, “The Spitfire Grill.” This play will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 12, 2022.

Patrons will need to show photo identification and their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to playhouse staffers before entering the building. Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of performance time will also be accepted at these performances in lieu of a vaccination card.

Subscribers who would like to move to a week that better serves their needs can do so. The Playhouse has also pledged ahead of time to follow any additional health protocols set by state or county officials.

General admission tickets range from $51 to $101. Subscriptions to the centennial season include seven-play season tickets, ranging from $268 to $408. For a full season lineup and ticket information visit lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949-497-2787.