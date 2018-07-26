Agate Beach View Now Accessible to All

City Council members Bob Whalen and Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede this week cut the ribbon to the Agate Street Beach access, which partially collapsed in October of 2015 due to high surf. The stairway has been out of service since that time.

The project along with rehabilitation of the Thalia Street beach access cost $1.8 million. At Agate, asafer access and ocean viewing area complies with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“As a city, we want to ensure that everyone can enjoy access to the incredible ocean views at our beaches,” Whalen said.

Over the last 10 years, the city has renovated access points at several other beaches, including Circle Way, Brooks and Oak Streets, Mountain Road and Diamond Street. Access points at Pearl and Anita are scheduled for completion in 2020 and 2021, respectively, a city statement said. Over the next 10 years, Cleo Street, Fisherman’s Cove, Sleepy Hollow, Diver’s Cove, Cress Street and Moss Street access points are all scheduled for rehabilitation.