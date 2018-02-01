Anti-Trump Diatribe Belongs Elsewhere

Editor,

I almost choked on my coffee while reading Billy Fried’s latest feature, “A Reason For Hope”. As Mr. Fried launched into his strangely over-the-top Obama love fest, I thought at first I was being spoofed. But lo and behold, Mr. Fried’s idolization of the “magnificent” Obama with his “1,000 watt smile” and “crisp white shirt” and “broad vocabulary” was for real.

Since the Indy is supposedly a local rag, why not stay focused on Laguna-centric issues that impact locals rather than hero worshipping a past tense politician and bashing an easy target. Enduring another weak and tedious anti-Trump diatribe is truly a waste of print.

Ben Earl, Laguna Beach