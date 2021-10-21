Appeals court affirms decision to toss Laguna Beach USD board member’s discrimination complaint

A Laguna Beach Unified School District board member’s complaint of retaliation and discrimination by district leaders was recently thrown out of a federal appellate court.

The three-judge panel with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed the trial judge’s decision, holding the complaint filed by board member Dee Perry was properly dismissed under the Eleventh Amendment’s protection of state agencies from lawsuits in federal court.

“The district court properly dismissed Perry’s claim against Superintendent Viloria because her complaint alleged only that Viloria ratified the other Defendants’ actions and not that he has individual authority to act on his own,” the appellate panel wrote.

As a matter of law, Perry can still ask for the full Ninth Circuit to hear her case.

The turmoil in Laguna Beach Unified started in December 2018 when the board passed Perry over for appointment as board president after she served as clerk. Perry had publicly shared a letter from the school district’s attorney, Mark Bresee, which Bresee said included a confidential legal opinion. The retired teacher’s fellow school board members later admonished her and created a controversial subcommittee to privately discuss the matter.

Perry originally filed her lawsuit in December 2019 and was given two chances to amend her complaint by U.S. District Court Judge James V. Selna.

Perry declined to comment on the appellate court’s decision on Thursday.

“Moving forward we hope member Perry will adhere to Board Bylaws regarding confidentiality and keep all confidential information secure to regain our trust and debate policy and issues with her members and not the courts,” Board President Carol Normandin said in a press release Wednesday.

The district has declined to provide a full accounting of its legal costs in this case. A district spokesperson said the legal invoices are privileged information, citing state law exempting documents pertaining to litigation until the claim is finally adjudicated or otherwise settled.

“We do not know when the process will be completed,” said Shelley Spessard, public information officer for the Laguna Beach Unified School District.

In September 2020, the school board voted 4-0 with Perry abstaining, to double its do-not-exceed limit to $200,000 for legal services contract with Rutan & Tucker LLP through July 30, 2022.

Last July, the school board quietly adopted a new board policy saying comments to the press must come from the board president, superintendent, or public information officer. The Superintendent can authorize other board members and staff to speak to the press on a case-by-case basis.

In light of this new policy, the community only hears from school board members during its meetings which continue to be held via Zoom due to COVID-19 concerns.