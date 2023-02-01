AREO is closing on a high note after 30 years in Laguna Beach

1 of 5

AREO, a Laguna Beach establishment for 30 years known for their signature gift wrap and where locals and tourists came for unique gifts, candles and home décor sourced from around the globe will be closing their Ocean Avenue shop at the end of February. The shop will be going exclusively online at AREOhome.com where you will still find the same unique selection of gifts, home décor, furniture, lighting, candles and textiles all inspired by the Laguna Beach coastal lifestyle.

From now until February 22nd find amazing deals in-store from 25% – 75% off! 207 Ocean Avenue, Downtown Laguna Beach.

Areo Laguna Beach

207 Ocean Ave, Laguna Beach

www.areohome.com