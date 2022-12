PROPERTY HIGHTLIGHTS

• Consists of 2 parcels totaling 89+/- acres: Main Parcel 88 +/- acres

Utility Parcel 1 +/- acre

• Office Building: 1,054,233 SF

• Parking: 4,777 Vehicle Spaces

• Zoning: Public Institutional

FOR SALE BY ONLINE AUCTION

GSA.gov/LagunaRidge

[email protected]

619-557-5029

Offered For Sale By the U.S. General Services Administration

RealEstateSales.gov