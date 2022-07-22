Artist Jim Olarte showcased at Hortense Miller Garden

Artist Jim Olarte with his macrame sculptures inspired by kelp forests. Photo courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

The Hortense Miller Garden will present artist Jim Olarte for the current exhibit in the Aviary Gallery titled KELP 005.

Olarte has created a series of site-specific macrame sculptures inspired by kelp forests. His work will be shown until the end of September. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected]

To book a Hortense Miller Garden house and garden tour to see the exhibit, go to lagunabeachcity.net or call 949-464-6645. Tours are offered most Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:45 a.m. and take about 90 minutes.

Admission is free and donations are accepted. For more details visit hortensemillergarden.org.

