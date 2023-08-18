Artists to Test Creative Skills on the Runway

The Festival of Arts Runway Fashion Show features unique styles made exclusively from recycled, reclaimed and repurposed materials

The annual Festival Runway Fashion Show is coming to the Festival of Arts grounds on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 12 to 3 p.m.

The annual runway show, sponsored by Fashion Island, highlights Festival exhibitors as they push their artistic limits by venturing into the fashion world. The competition challenges to design a look exclusively from recycled, reclaimed and repurposed materials.

“Like Project Runway, our competition is exciting, showcasing the imaginative creations of our talented artists,” Festival of Arts Marketing/Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi said. “Join us to experience this unique runway show and see who’s in and who’s out.”

Participating artists include Jayne Dion (mixed media artist), Rowan Foley (pencil artist), Rick Graves (photographer), Hailley Howard (photographer), Kirah Martin (painter), Elizabeth McGhee (painter) and Linda Potichke (jeweler).

Prizes are available in four categories: “Most Creative Concept,” “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Famous Artist,” “Most Innovative Use of Materials” and “Most Glamorous and Elegant Red Carpet Worthy Creation.”

There will also be a “People’s Choice Award” to be voted on at the event.

Film production designer Nelson Coates, known for his work on films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades Freed, Flight and The Proposal will host the event. Coates was nominated for an Emmy for the TV mini-series The Stand and currently serves as president of the Art Directors Guild.

Selecting the winners will be a panel of judges, including Sara Aplanalp, Fashion Island’s lead stylist and personal shopper; Gerard Basil Stripling, Laguna Beach artist and former costume and set designer; Alvaro Cadierno, Spanish graphic and fashion designer; and Suzi Chauvel, fashion executive, textile designer, documentary producer and creative director.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show is free with Festival admission. Reserved seating is available for $30 and includes Festival admission.