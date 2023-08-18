Orange County prepares for heavy rainfall, high winds this weekend

Tropical storm heavy rainfall and winds from Cat. 4 Hurricane Hilary are expected to hit Southern California this weekend. Tropical storm watches started Friday, Aug. 18. The storm is predicted to reach Orange County and Laguna Beach by Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service reports some areas could see two to four inches of rain, higher in localized areas and winds up to 60 mph.

The last tropical storm to hit California was in 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

“Orange County’s Emergency Operations Center is activated, and we are taking a proactive approach ahead of the tropical storm heading our way from Hurricane Hilary,” Orange County supervisor Katrina Foley said. “Based on the weather forecast from the National Weather Service and reports from our county staff, we anticipate strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. We are mobilizing rescue units, hand crews, heavy equipment, sandbags and maintenance staff to ensure the safety of our community. I urge residents and businesses to sign up for emergency alert services and take advantage of city and county resources, like sandbags, to protect their properties.”

Laguna Beach residents can receive free sandbags at the following locations:

Filled sandbags

ACT V Parking Lot (Lot 16) – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road

Aliso Beach Inland Parking Lot – 31118 Coast Highway

Empty sandbags: Laguna Beach Fire Stations

Station 1 – 501 Forest Ave

Station 2 – 285 Agate Street

Station 3 – 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd

Station 4 – 31646 2nd Ave

To keep updated with the latest, residents may sign up for Nixle alerts from the City of Laguna Beach website here.