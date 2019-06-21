Author Brings Parisian Flair to Home Kitchens

Share this:

Emily Dilling will discuss and sign the new edition of her cookbook, “My Paris Market Cookbook” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 South Coast Highway.

Based on Dilling’s popular blog, ParisPaysanne.com, the new edition takes readers on a tour of Paris’ growing artisanal and craft food scene. Visits to markets with local farmers, coffee roasters, and craft brewers offer insight into the exciting development of local food movements in the city and surrounding region. Complete with seasonal recipes, the cookbook brings the experience of shopping for and cooking with fresh, locally grown food into readers’ homes and kitchens.

“My Paris Market Cookbook” provides curious cooks and avid Francophiles with a unique itinerary for rediscovering the city, including tips on how to find the best off-the-beaten-path natural wine bars, craft breweries, urban gardens, and farm-to-table cafés and restaurants.