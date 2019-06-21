‘Bare Bones Moves to Playhouse

Share this:

Laguna Playhouse has announced it will sponsor Bare Bones’ new play reading series presented by Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Lojo Simon under the auspices of ART WOW, a community arts program.

“We are very happy that we are able to host the Bare Bones reading series. Their mission of presenting new and alternative works aligns perfectly with the mission of the Playhouse to support the ongoing growth of theatre,” executive director Ellen Richard said in a statement.

“We’ve watched ART WOW grow Bare Bones over the past several years into a thriving, community-based play reading series with a dedicated audience,” added Laguna Playhouse artistic director Ann E. Wareham. “We thought it was a great fit.”

ART WOW has presented Bare Bones’ script-in-hand play readings since 2015. The curated series features local and professional actors whose performance is complemented by facilitated post-play conversations.

“Bones will continue to present thought-provoking new work for the stage,” said founder Lojo Simon. “I look forward to moving to the Playhouse. We’re not planning any major changes to our programming at this time.” Simon will be assisted in her efforts by Wareham and Playhouse marketing director Dee Dee Irwin.

Theatre-lovers can learn more about Bare Bones on Simon’s website at www.lojosimon.com/artwowand can sign up for Bare Bones’ mailing list by emailing [email protected]

Summer Jazz Line-up Set

Laguna Beach Live! will present Jazz Summer International 2019 with jazz groups from Brazil, France and beyond. The series will take place every two weeks on a Tuesday evening from July 16 to Aug. 27 in a cabaret setting at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St Ann’s Drive.

Concerts are 6-8 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, or $100 for the full season. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership. Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of the concert or until sold out. For more information visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

This year’s line-up starts on Tuesday, July 16 with The Latin Jazz Syndicate featuring trumpeter Bijon Watson and vocalist Norrell Thompson, who will introduce a fusion of Latin and world rhythms through famous jazz standards. July 30 brings The Hot Club of Los Angeles, reviving the spirit of 1930s Paris and honoring the gypsy jazz of Django Reinhardt.

Laguna Brand Kicks Off with Summer Solstice Party

Carlie & Co, a new Laguna Beach mother-daughter-led company that designs and sells planners, journals and other lifestyle products, recently announced its first event, a summer solstice party, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at their pop-up shop in The Soul Project, 1516 S. Coast Highway in the HIP District of Laguna. Frances Livings from Los Angeles, a grant-winning writer, poet, and singer-songwriter, will be playing French and American jazz in the back courtyard. Refreshments and snacks will be served and there will be opportunities to shop and win prizes.

Heather Schwarm started Carlie & Co with her daughter, the namesake of the brand, before teaming up with Summer Meek of The Soul Project. Carlie & Co creates and curates stationery and lifestyle products featuring unique patterns and designs that are globally inspired.

The pop-up shop will be open through the end of August. Visit carlieandco.com for more info.