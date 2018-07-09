Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ballot Measure Decision Put Off

Posted On 09 Jul 2018
City officials continue to press utilities to underground their overhead lines, which routinely are pulled down to block and congest Laguna Canyon and spark occasional fires. Photo courtesy of the city of Laguna Beach.

Discussion over a controversial potential sales tax measure on the November ballot, originally planned for this week’s City Council agenda, will be postponed a week until next Tuesday, July 17, the city manager announced today.

Mayor Kelly Boyd will miss the July 10 meeting due to ill health and desires to be a part of the discussion and decision on the matter, City Manager John Pietig said in a statement.

The proposed ballot measure is over raising the local sales tax to 8.75 percent from 7.75 percent, or a 12.9 percent increase which would be the highest in the county. City officials intend to use the extra revenue to underwrite a safety measure, the burying of utility wires along Laguna Canyon Road and other key roads.

At issue is whether the council intends to dedicate the extra revenue solely to the project, which would require a two-thirds majority vote for passage, or a general purpose tax, would require a simple majority for passage.

 

