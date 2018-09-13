Share this:

Bernice Muriel Miller-Becker (nee Street) passed away Aug. 13, 2018 at 1:48 a.m. surrounded by family. Bernice (Bea) was born Oct. 5, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to Golvin S. Street (1900-1993) of Indiana and Ruby Delta Guilliams (1909-1992) of Missouri. She married Bobby N. Miller in 1947 before moving with her family to Southern California in 1953.The Miller family moved to Laguna Beach in 1963, where Bea worked for many years for the Laguna Beach School District.

In 1979, Bea opened The Coffee Importers and The Chocolate Soldier in the Dana Point Harbor along with her husband, Bob; her son, Jim; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Miller. She was a huge part of the development of the Dana Point Harbor and continued to contribute to the community until her death. After 40 years, Bea could be seen enjoying a cup of coffee under the signature green umbrellas of The Coffee Importers, which is still being run by her son Jim Miller. Bea and Bob Miller were married 44 years until Bob’s death in 1991. In 2000, Bea married Gerry J. Becker, and they were married seven years before he passed away in 2007. Bea lived in San Clemente from 2001 until her death, and was very active in the Talega Gallery community.

She is survived by her sister Jacqueline M. Allen, brother Richard A. Street, sister-in-law Carol Street, children James A. Miller, Jacqueline G. Parker (nee Miller) (nee Williams), and John C. Miller, grandchildren Charlie Williams, R.J Miller, Meredith Miller, and Karina Parker, and great-grandchildren Abigail Williams, Hannah Williams, Charlie (Chase) Williams, Brady Miller, and Brooklyn Miller.

Bea made a lasting impact on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Cadasil Together We Have Hope nonprofit organization.

A memorial service is set for Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, at 340 St. Ann’s Drive in Laguna Beach. A reception will immediately follow the service.