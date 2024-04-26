Boys & Girls Club receives award from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Ross Stores

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been awarded the amount of $2,037.25 from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Ross Stores, Inc. through the 2024 in-store fundraiser.

The theme of the fundraiser, “Help Local Kids Thrive,” resonates deeply with the mission of the Boys & Girls Club, and the funds will be directed to support the Power Hour program at the Club. As the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour program, Ross Stores, Inc. demonstrates its commitment to empowering youth across the nation.

The Power Hour program provides crucial academic support and resources to youth members, helping them excel academically and personally. With this generous contribution, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach aims to enhance and expand the impact of the Power Hour program, ultimately enabling local kids to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach extends its sincere gratitude to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Ross Stores, Inc. for their partnership and dedication to youth development.