Town Crier: Week of April 26

Animal Services to Host Workshop on Coyotes and Living with Wildlife

Laguna Beach Animal Services will conduct a community meeting at Alta Laguna City Park on Sunday, April 28 at 12 p.m. to discuss coyotes and living with wildlife. Animal Services Officer John Thompson will be providing helpful information to the community about coyotes and other wildlife, and answering any questions people may have.

Garden Park Spring Fling and Potluck this Saturday

South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 15th Annual Spring Fling Concert and Potluck on Saturday, April 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Garden Park, located at Eagle Rock and Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, located at 31610 Coast Highway. The Laguna Garden Band will be playing everyone’s favorites. Come and enjoy the beautiful spring blooms and tunes, sample healthy dishes inspired by the season, and meet your neighbors. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drinks and a potluck dish to share (serving 10 people). This is a reusable utensil “zero waste” event. For more information, visit SouthLagunaGarden.org or write to [email protected].

May Art Start at Hotel Laguna

Come chase away May gray with art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The featured artists this month are Kate Carmell and September McGee. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide lively music to enjoy while mingling with the art. The reception will open the evening, followed by the Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling to Offer New Summer Camp for Local Youth

This summer, in June and July, the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club is introducing a Summer Camp Program for the city’s youth in conjunction with the Laguna Beach Recreation Department.

Lawn bowling is an international sport played across six continents in over 40 countries. The world lawn bowling community is hopeful it will become an Olympic Sport in Brisbane, Australia, in 2032. This will open up a huge opportunity for youth starting in the sport in the US.

Bowls USA and Team USA would welcome some young exponents to the game.

This summer, in June and July, the club will offer two sessions over four days (Tuesdays and Thursdays for two weeks), each from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 10 to 18 years. Following the summer program, the program will continue weekly after school through the fall and the spring.

Youth Rollers will develop their playing skills and game knowledge in each session through social play, modified games, drills and support instruction.

The LBLBC Youth Rollers program will allow teens to learn and build their confidence in lawn bowling in a supportive, relaxed, fun environment. Youth Rollers is an excellent summer camp program where youth can participate and play with friends. It is also a fantastic opportunity for youth to join their peers in an exciting sport, relatively unknown here, with a pathway to representing the USA in under-18 and under-25 international lawn bowling events around the world.

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club provides all bowling equipment. Participants should bring a water bottle and wear flat-soled shoes.

Interested youth bowlers can register here.

More information can be found by emailing the Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club at [email protected].

Laguna Beach’s National Day of Prayer offers an inclusive day to manifest peace

At least 13 faith communities will participate in Laguna Beach’s National Day of Prayer. Locally, it is a designated day when people of all faiths or nonfaiths are encouraged to pray and meditate on peace within themselves and for the nation and the world. The theme is “Finding Peace through song, silence, and prayer.”

Observed annually nationwide on the first Thursday in May, the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council is spearheading the event. The LBIC will acknowledge this day with a service on Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. It is a free public event offering messages, music, prayers, and more from leaders of many faith traditions. The service will be held at the tiny St. Francis by the Sea American Catholic Church, 430 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach, with refreshments and snacks to follow next door at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Avenue.

With origins in the 1700s, the official U.S. National Day of Prayer was co-founded by Congress and President Truman and signed into law in 1952. Updated in 1988, one of the stated intentions of the National Day of Prayer is that it would be a day when adherents of all religions could unite in prayer. Although its current online complexion reflects a conservative Christian viewpoint, the Laguna Beach event organizers have made it a tradition to make National Day of Prayer in Laguna Beach one of inclusion, expanded thinking, and caring for our neighbors. For more information, email [email protected].

LBHS Alumni All-Class Reunion Picnic on the Horizon

The Laguna Beach High School Alumni All-Class Reunion picnic will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The LBHS Alumni Association organizes the annual all-class picnic every first Saturday in May. The location is at the Heisler Park oceanfront picnic tables, cross streets Cliff and Myrtle. Dues and donations benefit scholarships for graduating LBHS seniors who are descendants of alums. All classes are welcome to this annual fun event. For more information or questions, visit LagunaBeachAlumni.org or contact Amanda Horton, Class of 93, at 949-422-6122.

May is Laguna’s Heritage Month: Schedule of Events

Opening Night Celebration: Thursday, May 2, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Join the Heritage Committee in Celebration of Heritage Month

Tango Restaurant, 305 Forest Avenue, Suite 103

Light Hors d’oeuvres provided. No charge.

Trolley Tour: The Works of Local Architect Aubrey St. Clair: Saturday, May 11

Celebrate the works of Laguna Beach architect Aubrey St. Clair with a free guided trolley tour. The trolley loads at 306 Third Street (Laguna Beach Water District) at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and departs at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Email [email protected] or go to historiclaguna.com to sign-up. Space is limited and confirmation is required.

Historic Project Forum: Thursday, May 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

Design, construction and real estate professionals share experiences with historic properties, including Mills Act calculations and a Q&A portion. Find out about the rewarding process of historic preservation. The forum will be held at the City Chambers, 505 Forest Avenue.

Laguna Beach Living History featuring No Square Theatre: Saturday, May 18

Celebrate Heritage Month with the Laguna Beach Historical Society and a special performance by No Square Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Murphy Smith Bungalow on 278 Ocean Avenue.

Public Tours of the Hortense Miller Garden

Come visit and fall in love with Hortense Miller, her home and garden!

For more information or to schedule a docent-led tour visit hortensemillergarden.org/visit.

You may also call (949) 464-6645 to book a free tour most Saturdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Crystal Cove Historic District – Self-Guided Walking Tour

This charming, quaint Historic District will take you back in time.

For more information, including park hours, activities and parking information, visit crystalcovestatepark.org

Contact Heritage Committee Staff Liaison Heather Steven at (949) 497-0332 or [email protected] for more information.