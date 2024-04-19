Business of the Week: Coast Hardware Laguna Beach

Coast Hardware Laguna Beach salutes the community!

After 100 years of history, Ace Hardware nationwide celebrates a century. Coast Hardware in Laguna Beach has been around half that long with unique customer loyalty and extra helpful employees. A downtown landmark since the ’70s, Coast Hardware has provided close knit Laguna with unique personal service reflecting hometown values.

While Coast Hardware has become a downtown landmark, being available for residents through the years has also been our first goal, says General Manager, Trevor Ullom. “We seek to provide individual customer interaction to allow our residents to know we are here for you;” he says with a big smile. “If we succeed in maintaining and building neighborhood relationships that grow stronger through the years, then we’ve also been effective giving back to Laguna Beach and providing useful products.”

Coast Hardware also boasts a group of very long-term employees. Between Dave, Vicky and Sandy, nearly 100 years of collective experience are combined, which is hard to surpass along with Coast Hardware’s regular staff. Until last year, faithful manager Ed Leatherwood would have also added an additional 30 years to Coast Hardware’s history.

Coast Hardware is proud to provide distinctive goods. Whether garden tools, home gourmet and unusual gifts; hardware fasteners, paint, plumbing or electrical; “Coast Hardware competes with the largest of big box stores and remains the ‘little engine that could.’ Wherever we have demand, we certainly try to make it available to the public,” says Trevor.

Major brands Coast Hardware carries include Yeti, Milwaukee Power Tools, DeWalt Power Tools, Fiesta Tableware, Up Paint (Upcycled Paint), Big Green Egg, Traeger Grills and Weber BBQ’s. For the specialty items, Coast Hardware has local gift items and beach accessories, all of these make Coast Hardware a unique and pleasant Laguna Beach experience for locals and visitors. Coast Hardware is a Hidden Gem within the local community. Thank you to all of Laguna for supporting Coast Hardware.

Stop by Coast Hardware today. Let’s build something together.

Coast Hardware Laguna Beach

(949) 497-4404

240 Broadway Street Laguna Beach, CA 92651