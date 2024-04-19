Non-Profit Spotlight: The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach Continues to Make a Positive Impact in the Community

The upcoming Grapes for Grads event highlights a year of popular events

1 of 3

Celebrating 93 years of service to Laguna Beach and beyond, the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is dedicated to bringing positive and lasting change in both Laguna Beach and international communities.

The club actively supports the local community by engaging in hands-on projects and holding fundraisers that provide scholarships to local students and grants to nearby non-profit organizations delivering essential services within the city.

Grapes for Grads®, the club’s flagship fundraising event, is renowned as Laguna’s premier wine tasting experience, benefiting students from Laguna Beach High School and Laguna College of Art + Design through scholarships that recognize academic excellence and community involvement. Proceeds from the event also support the club’s student of the month program, honoring outstanding high school students.

Attendees at Grapes for Grads will enjoy a diverse selection of wines from California and beyond, complemented by culinary delights from local eateries. The event features live music as well as art demonstrations by talented LCAD students. An online silent auction showcases a range of items, including artwork, trips, wine, and specialty items from local merchants. The 17th annual Grapes for Grads will be held on April 28, 2024 from 1 pm to 5 pm at the Festival of Arts grounds. Tickets are available at grapesforgrads.com.

The Laguna Beach Classic Car Show, held in the fall, is another of the club’s popular fundraisers. Hundreds of classic car enthusiasts attend this annual invitational event, which attracts the best in class in each category. This year, the club will combine an Oktoberfest theme with the car show, which will be held on October 6, 2024.

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach played a pivotal role in launching Love Laguna, an annual event that promotes community volunteering. Additionally, the club extends its impact globally by funding projects like clean water initiatives and literacy programs in international communities.

Made up of local business people from diverse age groups, the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach holds weekly lunch meetings every Friday at noon in the Forest Room of the Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Those interested in joining or learning more about the club are encouraged to visit lagunabeachrotary.org or contact [email protected]