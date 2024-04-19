Business of the Week: Farmers & Merchants Bank

Farmers & Merchants Bank

The home of strong liquidity, white-glove service, and a commitment to community

F&M Bank has been California’s Strongest, since 1907. That’s not changing, even in today’s economy. Some banks merge, change names, close locations, or reduce hours. At F&M Bank, we’ve been opening new branches and continuing investment in technology and infrastructure to better serve our clients.

Service is paramount at F&M Bank. While some banks will have you transact with a roboteller, or make an appointment, we have real bankers in our branches ready to greet you by name and offer you a fresh cup of coffee. Stop by to meet Warren Paez, Branch Manager; Kathy Reed, Regional Relationship Manager; Heba El Sabban, Operations Manager; and Fred Pasquariello and Sam Abed, Banking Relationship Specialists.

F&M Bank is known locally as California’s Strongest. We have strong liquidity, strong capital ratios, a strong loan portfolio, and a stable and diversified client base. In 117 years F&M Bank has never placed profitability above client safety.

We offer a wide variety of personal and business banking products and services such as checking and savings, CDs and IRAs, home loans, and youth accounts. F&M Bank also has a robust online and mobile banking application, including Treasury Management Services for businesses, to enhance client convenience and efficiency.

F&M Bank operates under the core principles of honesty, integrity, the home, the church, and service above self. Our employees take great pride in the communities we serve and it’s been that way for more than a century. In addition to volunteering our free time, we provided more than $4 million in community support in 2023 to charities, non-profit organizations, and religious entities.

If you are looking for a relationship bank, F&M Bank would appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Stop by our Laguna Beach branch off Glenneyre and Park Avenue (across from the library) to make this the last time you switch banks.

Call 949-900-8275 to speak with a banker or visit 401 Glenneyre Street, Laguna Beach.

www.FMB.com

Some account features and benefits may be subject to separate application, agreement, fees, and/or approval. Terms, Conditions and Limitations may apply. Account features and benefits are subject to change with or without notice. All loans subject to credit approval.