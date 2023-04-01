Laguna Urgent Care: A State-of-the-art Facility Providing Unrivaled Care

THIS HUSBAND AND WIFE TEAM OFFER AN ELEVATED LEVEL OF URGENT CARE

Laguna Urgent Care is a newly renovated, urgent care facility that is equipped to handle various non-life-threatening conditions. The clinic is locally owned and operated by Dr. Amila Nissanka and Dr. Roia Katebian. Originally from Canada, Dr. Nissanka completed his family medicine residency at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL. Apart from being known as the setting for the TV series “ER,” Cook County has a rich history of being one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country and training exceptional doctors. Dr. Nissanka also completed a fellowship at Cook County in burns and wounds, giving him expertise in wound care management.

While in Chicago, he met his wife, Dr. Roia Katebian. Dr. Katebian, a Southern Orange County native, completed her training in pediatrics and specializes in neonatal critical care medicine. The couple returned to California together in 2021 when they found out they were expecting their daughter, Lily.

“The best part of my job is making connections with people. Owning my own clinic gives me the flexibility to take the time to get to know my patients and follow up with them,” says Dr. Nissanka. Dr. Nissanka’s background allows him to treat patients of all ages.

“Everyday is something different. Sometimes a virus is going around the community and we see lots of cold and flu symptoms. There are some days, we do quite a few laceration repairs or even treat multiple stingray injuries,” says Dr. Nissanka.

For quick results there is an on-site x-ray and a lab equipped with a PCR machine, giving COVID, flu and RSV results within 30 minutes. Apart from urgent care services, Laguna Urgent Care is equipped to offer pre-op, work and school physical exams, work related testing, and work injuries.

“Our goal is to provide quality and efficient care,” says practice manager Sheila Katebian. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins are welcome seven days a week at Laguna Urgent Care. “We accept all major insurance including Medicare, and I am always happy to work with patients to create a flexible payment plan” says Sheila.

Laguna Urgent Care

303 Broadway St., Unit 103 Laguna Beach, CA 92651

[email protected]

website: urgentcarelaguna.com

(949) 665-6000

(Sponsored Post)