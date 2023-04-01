SIMPLE LAGUNA is a local boutique that embodies the luxury of the Southern California lifestyle. Featuring casually elegant clothing and accessories for men and women. Many of our brands are exclusive to our stores. The emphasis is on sensuous fabrics, quality craftsmanship, and design that ensures effortless comfort as well as timeless style.

Much of SIMPLE’s apparel consists of small collections imported from Europe, or special pieces hand-made in America; high quality clothing that is casually elegant today and that will still be admired for years to come.

We offer in-store and online shopping! Stop by the store today or visit our website at simplelaguna.com

460 S Coast Highway Laguna Beach

[email protected]

949.494.8100

(Sponsored Post)