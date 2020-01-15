Caltrans to Close SB Lane of Laguna Canyon Rd Wednesday Night for Repairs

Share this:

By Allison Jarrell | LB Indy

Caltrans announced in a statement Tuesday that it will close the southbound lane of Laguna Canyon Road from Canyon Acres Drive to Forest Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Caltrans officials said emergency k-rail repairs will be made to prepare for a potential rain storm.

“This project is part of an upcoming rock-scaling operation that will last around four weeks,” officials said. That work will be done during daylight behind k-rail, so Caltrans said no further closures are expected at this time.

Wednesday’s repairs come after a late December storm disturbed debris in the canyon, causing a landslide and dislodging a boulder that broke through a heavy-duty chain link fence before landing on a ledge near Milligan Drive. Laguna Canyon Road was closed for two hours on Dec. 27 while crews worked to clear the debris.

Electronic message signs will notify drivers of the Wednesday night closure. Additionally, work updates will be available via Twitter @CaltransOC, Facebook @CaltransOC and Instagram @CaltransOC.

Caltrans said the work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.

For more information, contact the District 12 Public Information Office at 657-328-6000. For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, contact Elizabeth Manzo at 657-328-6621 or TTY 711.