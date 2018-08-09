Catmosphere Laguna to Open Next Week
Catmosphere Laguna, the first cat café in Orange County, is slated to open Monday, Aug. 13. Founded by Gail Allyn Landau, Catmosphere Laguna will serve as both a community café and a foster home for adoptable cats and kittens.
Catmosphere Laguna has partnered with the Laguna Woods Cat Club, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Bluebell Foundation for Cats, and local feline rescues to serve as a foster home for healthy cats and kittens with the goal of placing them in their forever homes. While awaiting adoption, Catmosphere Laguna provides a sanctuary for felines, giving them the freedom to roam, play, and interact with cat-lovers.
The café and Kitty Lounge are separated by a floor-to-ceiling glass wall. In the lounge, adoptable felines can enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle with a palm tree scratching post, a wave mural with surfboard resting nooks, and kitty relaxation hammocks.
Admission to the café is $22 for adults and $12 for children ages 6-17. The café will offer a menu of sweet and savory snacks, as well as coffee and tea, beer, wine and champagne by the glass. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.catmospherelaguna.com.
Montage Hosting Red Cross Community Blood Drive
Montage Laguna Beach is partnering with the American Red Cross for a quarterly blood drive as part of its employee-supported Hearts of Montage organization. The drive is set for Thursday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The community is invited to participate by registering at www.redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code MontageLB. (Walk-ins are welcome to participate, however pre-registration is encouraged.) Allow one hour for the entire process. Complimentary valet parking is provided.
For questions, call Red Cross Donor Support Center at (866) 236-3276.
The blood drive will be held at Montage Laguna Beach in the Gallery Ballroom, 30801 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.
Laguna Beach Library Presents Musical Storytime
On Monday, Aug. 13, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Brooke Briggs and the Laguna Beach Library present “Music Together,” which features award-winning sing-a-long storybooks, singing, dancing and play with musical instruments.
The Laguna Library presents this program for free. Call the library with any questions at 949-497-1733.
Cox Charities to Award $55,000 in Grants
Applications are currently being accepted online for grants to be awarded to Orange County nonprofit organizations that support initiatives that focus on youth, education, conservation, and the military. They must provide services within the Cox service area and show results from their programs. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31 at www.coxcharitiesca.org.