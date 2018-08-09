Wisdom Workout

Are Men Allowed in the Woman’s Club?

Back in 1922, a group of community-minded women gathered together to form the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club to enhance the lives of others through volunteer services. Originally, the club met at a site where the City Hall resides today.

In 1950, the clubhouse was built at St. Ann’s Drive and stands as a prominent venue for weddings, anniversary celebrations, workshops and community events held throughout the year.

For those who have never participated in any events held at the club, it may seem like a bit of a mystery house. This column is intended to dispel some of the more common misconceptions.

Are men allowed entrance into the Woman’s Club or can only women come to events held there?Men are always welcome—it is not an exclusive venue that blocks entrance to men. This is an organization that is funded by members’ dues and driven by the generosity of women volunteers who contribute their time, energy and creativity to host a myriad of events.

Do you have to donate a certain amount of time to the club? All participation is voluntary. You can contribute as much time as your schedule and situation will allow.

Do you have to be invited by a member to join? Do you need to know someone who is a member to become a part of the Woman’s Club? You don’t need to know anyone beforehand. As a matter of fact, if you have been wondering how to meet more people who live in your community, this is one of the best ways to start getting involved and to become more aware of who your neighbors are. The club is a perfect place to meet community leaders who have contributed over the years to the political and social climate that makes Laguna Beach so unique.

Is membership restricted to a certain age group, for example, retired women who have raised their families and have time to volunteer? Membership is open to all ages and stages of community life. The more diversity in age range and life experiences, the better.

How do you become a member? It’s simple. Place a call to 949-497-1200. Leave a message that you would like to become a member and your call will be returned by a knowledgeable person who can answer all of your questions.

The membership fee is $60 per year. For more information, visit wclb.org. Email blasts help get the word out about events that you might want to participate in. As a community service, our local papers carry information about what events are being hosted by the Woman’s Club.

If you know of anyone in your neighborhood that has been puzzled about how to break into the active social and educational environment that is one of the gifts of living in a small village, reach out and invite them to become a part of our club. It is one of the best ways to meet stimulating and vibrant women from all walks of life. Give yourself and those you come in contact with an opportunity to become part of the social network that makes this community one of the most enviable places to live in Southern California.

Susan is a local author who writes and produces personal development workshops. Reach her atbeyondintellect.com.