Christians Celebrate with Choirs, Candles and Carols

Local churches plan services to celebrate the season on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, and on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25. A listing follows:

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 1042 Temple Terrace, will hold Christmas Eve masses at 4:30, 6:30, 8:30 (in Spanish) and 10:30 p.m. Christmas Day masses are set for 8 and 10 a.m.

Catholic masses will also be held at St. Francis by the Sea, 430 Park Ave., on Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. and Christmas morning at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave., will hold a 4 p.m. family service on Christmas Eve and a service of light at 8 p.m. preceded by carols at 7:30 p.m. The Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m.

Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., will hold an 8:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 24. There will be candlelight services at 2, 4 and 7 p.m. as well.

At the United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Dr., the Sunday, 10 a.m. Dec. 24 service will conclude the Advent Series. The chancel choir will be highlighted at the 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service along with a children’s message on the Nativity. The youth quartet will sing as will the full choir, directed by Bret Argo, who also leads the hand bell choir. Contemporary musical group, Joyful Noise will perform at the 11 p.m. service.

At Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr., the usual Sunday morning service takes place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 24. The 7 p.m. evening service will feature the reading of the Christmas story, carols and, candle lighting and music from local artists.