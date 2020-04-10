CIF Closure Dashes Hopes For Laguna Spring Sports

Share this:

SPRING SPORTS UPDATES

With the cancellation of the spring sport season the Indy will continue their look at what each of the spring sports accomplished this season. Last week, we recapped Baseball who ended their season ranked first in Division 3 and 32nd in California. They also appeared in the top 100 team list for national honors—a first for Laguna.

Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

As mentioned last week, the senior-laden team was expected to challenge Mira Costa for top honors in California with pro sand volleyball player Chase Frishman handling coaching duties. The past two seasons, Laguna has lost to the Mustangs in the state finals and were scheduled to play them in the regular season this past month. The squad defeated Mater Dei and Los Alamitos before the season was interrupted. Like baseball, this year was looking like a banner season for the Sand Volleyball team.

Varsity: Peri Brennan, Hallie Carballo, Cambria Hall, Piper Naess, Soren Patchell, Natalia Hagopian, Isabella Mullen, Olivia Nitoglia, Sophie Reavis, Ella Tyus, and Brooklyn Yelland.

JV: Sophie Black, Kendall Fraser, Sydney Freeman, Eva Gardner, Chanel Goddard, Lucky Hauer, Annabella Kieswetter, Luisa LoFranco, Lucy Loughlin, Alessandra Nitoglia, Dempsey Sadler, Amelie Sadler, Mikayla Smith, and Jacqueline Witteman.

Frosh: Grace Christian, Karsyn Crawford, Macy Draper, Katelyn Halvorson, Hayley Holder, Chloe Lawson, Tatiana Nunn, Bella Piskun, Kaelyn Rudolph, Grace Sextro, Alexandra Swellen, and Hailey Weng.

Softball (0-2)

The team was still struggling under new coach Summer Loll. Overall softball has not done well at Laguna with just five winning seasons in 35 years of play. The most successful team was the 2012 squad that finished 15-8.

Boys Tennis (5-0) – Ranked Third in Southern Section CIF Division 2

Tennis with their strong showing in doubles had won their first five contests but saw the season end the day of their league title showdown with Marina (9-0). The Breakers defeated Aliso Niguel, Mater Dei, Dana Hills, Laguna Hills, and St Margaret’s. Again the six seniors are Mo Berri, Andrew Doung, Kyle Herkins, Andrew Johnson, Constantin Nasiell, and Diego Tellez.

Boys Volleyball (8-5) – Ranked Eighth in Southern Section CIF Division 1

A season recap, records and photos will be published next week.

SUNSET LEAGUE RECAP – Season Two

Laguna finished their second season in the Sunset with some real success. In the fall the Cross County teams dominating both leagues in the combined league meet. This past winter, Girls Water Polo proved itself the top program nationally.

SUNSET CHAMPIONS

Sunset Surf Sunset Wave

Boys Cross Country Los Alamitos Laguna Beach

Girls Cross Country Los Alamitos Laguna Beach

Field Hockey A – Newport Harbor B – Edison & Huntington B

Girls Golf FV-Los A – HB Edison

Girls Tennis Corona del Mar Huntington Beach

Girls Volleyball Corona del Mar Laguna Beach

Boys Water Polo Newport Harbor Los Alamitos

Boys Basketball Edison & Newport H. Laguna Beach

Girls Basketball Huntington Beach Fountain Valley

Boys Soccer Edison Fountain Valley

Girls Soccer Los Alamitos Marina

Girls Water Polo Laguna Beach Huntington Beach

Wrestling Fountain Valley Huntington Beach

Football: Corona del Mar won the six-team Sunset League and the Division 3 SSCIF title while Marina took the Golden West Conference Big 4 crown and the SSCIF Division 11 title. CdM went on to take the State Division 1A title and finished 16-0. Breakers went 5-5 on the season but missed the playoffs after a tough 27-20 upset loss Nov. 1 at Ocean View High School.

Other Sunset CIF Titles:

Corona del Mar – Division 1 Girls Tennis

Laguna Beach – Division 1 Girls Water Polo and State Regional Division 1 Title

Marina – Division 6 Girls Water Polo

Fountain Valley – Division 3 Boys Team Dual Wrestling

Corona del Mar – Division 6 Boys Team Dual Wrestling

Fountain Valley – Div Boys Individual Wrestling