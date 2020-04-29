City Council OKs Limited Reopening of Beaches on Weekday Mornings

Share this:

Laguna Beach will reopen city beaches on weekday mornings for active uses—including surfing, swimming, and walking—effective May 4 on the condition that community members observe social distancing.

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the limited reopening of beaches from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday to Friday after hearing South Laguna residents complain about the thousands of visitors who converged on county-owned beaches over the weekend. Sunbathing and lounging on the sand remain prohibited at all times.



“Let’s open it slowly and progressively and if we do that I think we should be able to avoid a problem,” Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow said Tuesday.

In a separate action, the Laguna Beach also agreed to reopen city trailheads with the exception of the trail at the end of Alta Laguna Boulevard. The City Council may revisit opening that trail on May 12.

The City Council empowered City Manager John Pietig to close beaches trails, without an emergency council vote, if he feels it’s necessary to protect public health and safety.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.

Share this: