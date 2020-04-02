City Manager Tests Positive for COVID-19

Share this:

City Manager John Pietig tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a city statement published Wednesday night.

Pietig said he is self-isolating at home. He called into the virtual city council meeting on Tuesday.

“I am in good spirits, will continue to work from home and expect to make a full recovery,” Pietig said in a statement.

Laguna Beach City Hall remains closed to the public and non-public safety employees are working from home as much as possible. A cleaning service has been contracted for nightly deep-cleans of city offices, including at the Laguna Beach Police Department, Sgt. Jim Cota said.