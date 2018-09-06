City Officials Encourage Participation in National Preparedness Month
September marks National Preparedness Month and the city of Laguna Beach is encouraging residents to stay informed, make a plan, get involved, and build an emergency kit in order to prepare for the many hazards that could threaten our community.
City officials recommend breaking down the month of September into weekly tasks that will help residents become more prepared:
Sept. 3: Be informed by registering cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses with AlertOC at www.alertoc.com. AlertOC is Orange County’s Emergency Notification System which sends geotargeted emergency notifications to impacted areas. Additionally, register for Nixle, the city’s community notification system used to alert residents for localized situations and relevant community advisories. Text 92651 to 888-777 to enroll in Nixle. Sign up for AlertOC and Nixle, they’re free and the best way to stay informed in an emergency.
Sept. 10: Make a written plan with your family so you can contact one another in an emergency. Include evacuation routes, meeting point locations, contact information should your phone not work, and other items. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for a template.
Sept. 17: Get involved by registering for a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class where you can learn more information about emergency preparedness, disaster medical operations, fire suppression, and more. The next class starts on Thursday, Sept. 20. Register online through the city’s recreation class sign-up at www.lagunabeachcity.net.
Sept. 24: Build an emergency kit, have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.
To sign the city’s pledge, visit www.laguanbeachcity.net/getprepared.
Movies with Theo Returns to the Library
“The Sting” will be shown at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre Street, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 8, with a discussion led by movie buff “Theo” preceding the show.
Brooks Street to Get Flashing Light Crosswalk
Installation of flashing beacons and in-road lights to improve pedestrian crosswalk safety and visibility on South Coast Highway at the intersection of Brooks Street will begin on Monday, Sept. 10. Minor traffic delays can be expected during lane closure hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Completion is expected by the end of November. For more information, contact Caltrans representative, Oussama Issa, at 949-936-3593.
Health in Balance Community Appreciation Day
Health in Balance Chiropractic, 330 Park Avenue, will offer massage, adjustments, vitamin B-12 shots and new guest consultations at their community appreciation day, Thursday, Sept. 12, from noon to 6 p.m.
Wellness IVs and detox foot baths will be offered at half price. Information regarding allergies, nutrition and immunity and home care will also be offered free of charge.
To schedule a treatment, visit healthinbalance.com or call 949-497-2553. Proceeds benefit Extraordinary Lives Foundation supporting children’s mental health, and the Dominquez Integrative Medical Foundation for the prevention and treatment of cancer.
Toastmasters to Host Open House BBQ
The Toastmasters of Laguna Beach invite the community to its open house to meet members and participate in giving 2-3 minute impromptu speeches from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13.
After the BBQ at St. Mary’s Church, 428 Park Avenue, founding member John Barry will lead the speeches prompted by Table Topics, a set of question cards.
Contact David Makela, [email protected], for more information.
Toastmasters of Laguna Beach meets each Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church (Guild Hall) in Laguna Beach. For more information about this event and the club, visit lagunabeach.toastmastersclubs.org.