Class Notes

SchoolPower’s ‘Outside the Box’ a Success for Laguna Schools

Laguna Beach’s Education Foundation, hosted its 34th Annual Dinner Dance, “Outside the Box,”on Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Chaired by Gorjana Reidel and Gina Alshuler, the event grossed over $330,000 for Laguna Beach schools.

SchoolPower President Mike Houlahan welcomed over 300 guests and announced that SchoolPower recently achieved the $500,000 fundraising goal of the Wave of Giving campaign that began in the fall.

“The Dinner Dance was such a fun and memorable night to celebrate and support our schools while also spending time with our friends,” said first-time attendee Keely Chism, who is the parent of three children in Laguna schools. “My husband and I are so thankful for our Laguna Beach community and school district.”

The 2019 Fund-a-Need “Building Your Future Self”raised $175,850 in minutes.

“Tonight’s fund-a-need strives to create an environment where students get to know who they are—their strengths, their interests, their passions—and use this to build their future self,” said Superintendent Jason Viloria.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will go toward the initiative, which includes curriculum and online resources related to strengths finding and career exploration, new high school classes focused on advanced research and business entrepreneurship,and a mentor programthat involves strengths coaching and industry visits to connect students with professionals in the Laguna Beach community and beyond.

During the program, SchoolPower recognized the Wilson family for their unprecedented support over the past 38 years. Dave Wilson spoke about the importance of supporting all students in public schools and announced an additional gift to bring the Wilson’s lifetime support for SchoolPower to $1 million.

“We are blown away by the generosity of Holly and Dave Wilson, year after year,” said SchoolPower Executive Director Sarah Durand. “The funds they have infused into our schools will have an impact on students for years to come.”

Ribbon Cutting Set for LBHS Stadium Facilities

The Laguna Beach Unified School District is inviting the public to join the Board of Education and Superintendent Jason Viloria in celebrating the completion of Building 100—the Laguna Beach High School stadium restroom, storage, and concession facilities.

A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday, March 8, from 1:30-2 p.m.The ceremony will include remarks from Viloria, Board President Jan Vickers, Laguna Beach High School Principal Jason Allemann, and student-athletes. The ribbon cutting will follow. Breaker dogs, popcorn, and beverages will also be served.

Building 100 is situated near the baseball field off Wilson Street and St. Ann’s Drive. LBHS is located at 625 Park Avenue.

RSVP to Anakaren Ureño at [email protected]