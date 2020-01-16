Class Notes

Share this:

LBUSD Board Transitions to Electronic Agenda System

The Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) Board of Education has transitioned to an electronic agenda management system, BoardDocs—a move school officials said is meant to improve the governance process, ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and enhance collaboration.

BoardDocs is a Cloud-based technology board management solution that provides the tools and resources needed to manage a diverse committee structure with features intended to improve collaboration and incite better decision-making.

BoardDocs uses a structured, collaborative workflow that is specifically designed to meet the unique needs and legal requirements of public school boards, county commissions, municipal governments and a wide variety of other types of governing bodies. Additionally, through the MetaSearch feature, members of the governing body will also have access to best practices from other organizations that are using the system, allowing them to gain important knowledge about initiatives other governing bodies have considered and implemented.

By accessing BoardDocs, interested district constituents can view meeting agendas and associated supporting documents, as well as print the information. All documents associated with the meeting are automatically archived and can be accessed by meeting date or by using the comprehensive search feature.

The new board management features can be accessed via the district website at www.lbusd.org/boardagendas.