LBHS Surf Takes Big Win Over El Toro

Share this:

By LBHS Surf Coaches Alisa Cairns and Scott Finn

Laguna Beach High School Surf had a big win on Sunday at the Scholastic Surf Series Event at 9th Street in Huntington Beach. Laguna started out the day with team competition and was up against El Toro. Everyone surfed well as a team and LBHS took the overall win by a large margin, 60-18. Some of the team surfed in multiple divisions with a lot of success, and the whole team advanced to the individual competition.

When the day came to a close, Laguna had a number of finalists and top results. In both the women’s shortboard and longboard, Scout Mitchell took her second SSS season win, while Mia Moore took second in shortboard.

For the men, Tyson Lockhart led the way with a win in bodyboard and a very close second overall in the men’s division. Other top finalists included Christian Schenk, taking third in shortboard and fourth in longboard. Bastian Evans took fifth overall in shortboard, making his first SSS final. Cooper Laws continued to stand out all day in the longboard and finished the day runner-up for the second event in a row. Other surfers who competed well were Dane Cameron and Tate Warner, who just missed out in the Rep, and Gavin Pike, who also surfed well in a couple of heats and helped the team win.

The next Scholastic Surf Series event will be Feb. 9 at the San Clemente Pier.