Clinic Focuses on Teen Mental Health

With 262 local teens among its patients, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic aims to provide insights into available teen mental health resources at its second annual Community Health Symposium Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The 9-11 a.m. talk in Laguna Beach City Council Chambers will include a keynote address by Dr. Keegan Tangeman, an adolescent psychologist, and a panel of experts who will field questions.

The clinic screens and treats a full range of mental health issues including anxiety, depression, eating disorders and other psychosocial disorders. “We’re caring for 262 local teens. That care runs the gamut but we’re always keeping an eye out for mental health indicators,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, the clinic’s medical director and chief executive, who will be moderating the symposium. Tickets are $20 and available at LBClinic.org.

Peer and family relationships are especially important to adolescents and impact the development of emotional, behavioral, and cognitive capabilities, said a statement from Dr. Tangeman. Teen years can be a tremendous opportunity for mental well being and growth rather than a period of storm and stress, he said.

Panelists include Dr. Eric Speare, psychiatrist; Melanie Balestra, pediatric/adolescent nurse practitioner; Dr. Mario San Bartolome, teen addiction specialist; and Dee Perry, a member of the Laguna Beach school board.