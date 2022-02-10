Closed session talks on police union survey pulled from Laguna Beach council agenda

A closed session agenda item on significant exposure to litigation related to a local police union’s survey of employee morale was abruptly removed without discussion from the Laguna Beach City Council’s agenda on Tuesday.

City Attorney Phil Kohn said the discussion was withdrawn and would return at a future date. He offered no explanation for why the closed session item was delayed.

The about-face came after councilmembers and senior city staffers received a Feb. 7 email from a local attorney specializing in public access law, criticizing city officials for deciding to meet behind closed doors without showing a sufficient claim or specific threat of litigation against the City.

James Grossberg, a 26-year Laguna Beach resident who served as principal newsroom counsel for The Orange County Register for more than two decades, wrote the scathing email addressed to the City Council.

“It strains credulity to imagine a legitimate legal claim against the City or one of its officials for anything contained in or even related to the Association survey since the Association is not an official entity of the City, the City presumably played no role in conducting the survey, the survey apparently already has been made public by the Association and it was not created by or provided to the City in confidence as a personnel record,” Grossberg wrote.

Grossberg added that councilmembers must at a minimum require that the City Attorney specifically identify such “facts and circumstances” of potential litigation for the Council to comply with the Brown Act.

Mayor Sue Kempf didn’t immediately respond to a call from a reporter seeking comment about Grossberg’s letter on Wednesday. City Manager Shohreh Dupuis declined to comment for this story.

A survey conducted by the labor union representing Laguna Beach police employees reported poor morale among a cohort of the rank and file, alarming some local officials and policing experts.

Forty employees responded from among 78 police union members who were sent the organization’s survey in October.

Among other findings, police union leaders spotlighted that 72.5% of survey respondents said they definitely would or probably would leave the City for another opportunity.

“Our inability to attract and retain the best people is directly related to the quality of service that we strive to provide to our community. That’s concerning to us, and it should concern our community,” the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association Board of Directors said in a statement.

In a January interview with the Independent over Zoom, Dupuis downplayed that nearly three-quarters of union survey respondents said they definitely would or probably would leave the City for another opportunity.

During her report at the Jan. 25 city council meeting, Dupuis said she cares when any city employee leaves for another job and said the Police Department has assembled a task force of 20 employees of different ranks to get after solutions for issues identified by a city-sponsored survey of police employees conducted by Polco.

This is at least the second time in the past year where Laguna Beach officials have been accused of running afoul of the Brown Act.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office found “substantial evidence” councilmembers failed to properly notify the public of the closed session and scope of the agenda item regarding Hotel Laguna on June 29, 2021. Violations of the Brown Act undermine government transparency and citizens’ faith in their government’s legislative process, Senior Deputy District Attorney Steven Schriver wrote in a letter to city officials.

Public scrutiny of Brown Act-related issues at Laguna Beach City Hall has invited requests from some councilmembers for the entire panel to receive additional training from experts.

“I’ve asked the City for the Council to receive Brown Act training and we’ve yet to receive it,” Councilmember Toni Iseman said Wednesday. “It’s telling when we receive feedback from knowledgeable attorneys in the community about what we should and should not be doing. We’re really fortunate to have such knowledgeable and concerned residents. We need their help.”

This story is developing and will be updated as necessary.