2,460 customers go dark amid SCE outage in Laguna Beach

Southern California Edison has reported 2,460 customers in Laguna Beach lost power around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

A field investigator has been alerted and was en route to the outage area. The utility is still determining the cause but initially anticipated restoring power to most impacted customers by 9:35 p.m.

Residents from North Laguna to Cress Street experienced a power outage, according to posts on local Facebook groups.

City officials directed questions regarding the outage to Edison at 800-655-4555. Updated information is also available at sce.com.