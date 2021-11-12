Coast Film Festival to present U.S. mainland premiere of Duke Kahanamoku documentary

The Third-Annual Coast Film Festival (CFF) will present the U.S. Mainland premiere of “Waterman,” an original documentary on the life of Duke Kahanamoku, the revered surf legend and Olympian, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Festival of Arts campus.

Produced by Sidewinder Films and narrated by Jason Momoa, “Waterman” explores Duke’s legacy as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Coast Film Festival to premiere Duke’s story in Laguna Beach, one of the epicenters of West Coast surf culture,” Coast Film Festival founder Ben Warner said in a press release. “Waterman exemplifies our mission and commitment to entertain, educate and inspire the human spirit, and it’s extra special for us to show this film to the legions of Duke’s fans in the area who are deeply rooted in the history of surfing.”

Producers David Ulich and Steven Ungerleider, Director Isaac Halasima, and Associate Producer Billy Pratt are scheduled to participate in the post-screening Q&A with panel host Pat Parnell.

“There couldn’t have been a better fit than to premiere Waterman at the Coast Film Festival, where organizers hold the utmost respect for Duke not only because of the surf and sport legend he was, but because of the cross-cultural breakthroughs he accomplished throughout his lifetime,” Ulich said in a press release.

Waterman is one of two feature documentaries to be screened Saturday as part of CFF’s Oceans and Surf-Culture Filmmaker Showcase. Also showing earlier in the evening is “Girls Can’t Surf”, a story of an international group of women who dreamt of becoming world surf champions. This film will show at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $25 to $375. For more information, go to coastfilmfestival.com.