LCAD opens The Art of Nellie Gail Moulton exhibition

Laguna College of Art + Design, in collaboration with Moulton Museum, held a Nov. 4 reception to open The Art of Nellie Gail Moulton, a new LCAD Gallery exhibition featuring the Orange County pioneer, philanthropist, and artist.

In 1961, Nellie Gail Moulton was part of the movement to establish the Laguna Beach School of Art, which later became LCAD. Moulton provided the first significant gift to the then-fledgling college.

Curated by Jennifer and Cindy Keil of Moulton Museum, LCAD gallery and collections manager Bryan Heggie, and Hope Railey, chair of LCAD Fine Arts, the exhibition will run through Nov. 21 at 373 Ocean Ave.

“Nellie Gail Moulton’s retrospective exhibition showcases her natural gift and formal training with en plein air masters. We are emphasizing her process from sketch to final painting on artist’s board and canvas,” Jennifer Keil said in a press release.

Moulton’s great-grandsons Jared Mathis, president of Moulton Museum and CEO of Moulton Co., and Scott Barnes both attended the exhibition’s launch.

“The Art of Nellie Gail Moulton promotes the process of art and the power of studying art, and as a learning institution, this intention matches the Gallery’s mission of serving the educational and cultural objectives of LCAD’s students,” Heggie said in a press release.

The exhibition features Moulton’s works on loan from Chapman University and Sherman Library and Gardens. Visitors must adhere to safety protocols in place mandated by state health officials.