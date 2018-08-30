Coastal Cleanup Day Returns Sept. 15
On Saturday, Sept. 15, thousands of clean water advocates will head to more than 40 coastal sites across Orange County to fight pollution with the world’s largest trash cleanup event—Coastal Cleanup Day.
Registration is now open for the OC cleanup sites, organized by Orange County Coastkeeper and Trails4All.
From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers will leave county beaches sparkling as they collect trash and recyclable materials. Their goal: to beat last year’s record of 70,4085 pounds of trash removed from the sand.
Participating sites in the area include: Laguna Canyon, 3299 Alta Laguna Boulevard; Aliso Beach, 31131 Coast Highway; and Crystal Cove State Park, 8471 North Coast Highway.
Orange County beaches and waterways collect trash that travels from inland communities via the county’s rivers and storm drains. Beach cleanups stand as a last line of defense to prevent this debris from polluting the ocean and its wildlife. Orange County’s cleanup sites are part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, which is organized by the California Coastal Commission. This statewide event is part of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup, the largest volunteer event on the planet.
Attendance is free and supplies will be provided. However, Coastkeeper aspires to accomplish a low-waste event and asks that volunteers bring their own cleanup supplies including a bucket or reusable bag, gloves and reusable water bottle.
Artist Katie Peck will also unveil her latest innovative pieces that turn trash to art—a 9-foot albatross made from cigarette butts collected from street gutters and a blue whale made from microfiber materials. Peck’s work will be displayed in Huntington Beach.
A regular Coastkeeper volunteer, she was selected to be art director of the Sixth International Marine Debris Conference held by National Oceanic Atmospheric Association and UN Environment in March 2018.
The cleanup event is made possible by partner sponsors: Hoble Surf Shop, Irvine Ranch Water District, Noble Biocare, King’s Seafood Company and Moulton Niguel Water District. Coastkeeper also received in-kind donations from Rubio’s, Simply Straws and Municipal Water District of Orange County.
To register for Coastal Cleanup Day and find the site closest to you, visit www.coastkeeper.org/ccd. For more information, contact Patrick Irizarry at [email protected]
Free Workshop on Civic Engagement at Susi Q
A free workshop aimed at fostering community engagement in politics will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 4, from 4-6 p.m. at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd Street.
The event is presented by Congressional Communities, a non-partisan civic engagement organization seeking to increase communication between citizens and their representatives. The workshop will focus on teaching participants how to set up “congressional communities” in their area.
For more information visit, www.comgressionalcommunities.org.
Local Church Enlisting Beach Cleaners
The Laguna Beach United Methodist Church invites community members to join a beach cleanup starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 21632 Wesley Drive, or on the Montage Resort’s sea view lawn at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact [email protected], or John Francis at [email protected], or call 949-499-3088.
Alta Laguna Premieres Pilot Pickleball Program
Alta Laguna Park now has a pilot pickleball program with two pickleball courts available for play every Sunday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open group pickleball play is encouraged for this social sport. The court will continue to be used for tennis during the other open hours. Questions can be directed to Alexis Braun, senior recreation supervisor at 949-497-0762.
Street Resurfacing in Canyon Begins
Construction began this week to repair and resurface roadways in the Laguna Canyon area and the area bounded by Thalia Street, Temple Terrace, Cress Street and the coast. Preliminary construction notices have been mailed to affected residents. Preparatory and repair work will continue through September, with slurry seal resurfacing to follow in October. The project is expected to be completed in November. For more information, visit the project website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/slurryseal or call 844-524-8624.
Early Bird Registration Ends Today for Turkey Trot
Early Bird Registration ends today, Aug. 31, for the 41st Annual Dana Point Turkey Trot. The event takes place Thanksgiving Day—Thursday, Nov. 22—from 6-11 a.m. in the Dana Point Harbor.
This year, two 5K races will be available (8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.). Both races are open to all age divisions. Race results will be posted after the 9:30 a.m. race.
Known for its scenic coastal routes, beautiful weather, and family-friendly activities, the Dana Point Turkey Trot has become an Orange County tradition, attracting more than 17,000 participants in its 5K, 10K, Combo, Kids’ Gobble Wobble, and two-day Health and Wellness Expo.
Annual Golf Surfari to Fundraise for Surf Education
The Surfing Heritage & Culture Center (SHACC) will host its second annual Surfing Heritage Golf Classic from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road in San Juan Capistrano.
Proceeds will be used to support SHACC’s continuing work towards teaching future generations what it means to live a clean and healthy surf lifestyle.
Tickets ($200-$750) are available at www.SHCC.org or eventbrite. Sponsors and supporters will provide golf gear and surf supplies.
Free Guidance for Owning a Business in Laguna
Anyone interested in opening or expanding a business in Laguna Beach is invited to attend the Open for Business workshop sponsored by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Planning Commission and Planning Department from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20.
This free event is open to the public and takes place at the Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd Street.
City to Offer Writing Workshops
A series of workshops will be offered by the city on six Fridays from Sept. 21- Nov. 30 with various instructors, including Laguna’s literary laureate, Suzanne Redfearn.
Aspiring writers who want to learn to generate stories, learn about the craft of writing and presenting their work, novel writing, television and movie writing, and speech writing, can sign up for workshops, $30 each, at lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/recreation/default.htm.
A Jewish New Year Celebration for All
Chabad Center for Jewish Life is organizing High Holiday services in Orange County geared to the unaffiliated Jewish families of Orange County. Rabbi Reuven Mintz will offer services following traditional customs blended with contemporary messages and interspersed with modern tunes and English readings. There is also an interactive children’s program.
For more information about High Holidays and services and to reserve seats, visit JewishNewport.com or call 949-721-9800.
Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur Services:
Rosh Hashanah: Sunday, Sept. 9 – evening services: 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 10 – Main Shofar service: 11:30 a.m.
Children’s service and program: 11 a.m.
Yom Kippur: Tuesday, Sept. 18 – Kol Nidrei Service: 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 19 Main Service: (Yizkor Memorial) 11:45 a.m.
Children’s service and program: 11:00 a.m.
All services will be held atHyatt Regency, 1107 Jamboree Road in Newport Beach. No tickets or membership fees are required. All are welcome.