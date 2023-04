About 40 people gathered at the Laguna Art Museum last Saturday, April 22 for the museum’s Earth Day celebration, which featured a beach cleanup and ocean conservation presentation and book signing of “Blue Laguna” by Rich German of Project O and a story time reading of “My Friend Earth” by Patricia MacLachlan. More than 100 people met on Main Beach for the clean-up, where they picked up enough trash to fill four large garbage bins.

