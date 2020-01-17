Concert Band Celebrates Memories

Share this:

“Thanks for the Memories,” a free concert marking the 20th anniversary of the Laguna Community Concert Band, will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre, 625 Park Avenue.

Music director Mark Lowery will raise the curtain on Broadway favorites, international marches and American classics. The musical travelogue also includes “Pirates of the Caribbean,” conducted by maestro Pete Fournier; “Salute to Bob Hope” led by Dr. Bill Nicholls; and special guest John Philip Sousa closing the concert with “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band was born 20 years ago when Carol Reynolds, Theresa Marino and Bill Nicholls met at Zinc Café. Nine members practiced in the Parks & Recreation dance studio. Today, 60 members share fond memories of Ray Lowery, father of the current musical director, Mark Lowery, coaching Dennis White, one of the first presidents.

Downtown Action Plan Meeting Next Friday

The public is invited to a meeting from 7:30-9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue, to learn more about the Downtown Action Plan. City staff and a consultant from SWA Group will make a presentation. Participants can ask questions and provide input following the program. For more information, contact Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis at [email protected]

Holiday Trolley Schedule

On Monday, Jan. 20, trolley service will operate on an alternate holiday schedule due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The long and short coastal routes will operate between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. and the three neighborhood routes (Bluebird Canyon, Arch Beach Heights and Top of the World) will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley or call 949-497-0766 for more information.

Chamber to Install 2020 Board

Mayor Bob Whalen will preside over the annual installation of board members to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Marine Room Tavern. Visit lagunabeachchamber.org to register for the event, which will be catered by Ristorante Rumari.

The board consists of president J.J. Ballesteros, president-elect Julie Laughton, vice president Dave Rubel, treasurer Carmelit Green, secretary Norm Grossman, and directors Dawn Knepper, Doug Vogel, Hasty Honarkar, Mark Meisberger, Reinhard Neubert, Scott Sanchez, Craig Strong and Tyler Russell.

Women’s March Comes to Main Beach

A group of local residents plan to gather at Main Beach this Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon to participate locally in the fourth annual Women’s March. Thousands of people are anticipated to march that same day in Santa Ana. Organizers said this year’s event will focus on encouraging voting in the 2020 elections. Rep. Katie Porter (CA 45) will serve as the keynote speaker. For more information, visit www.OCWomensMarch.org.

LBGOP Announces Speakers for January Meeting

The LBGOP invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to listen to this month’s speakers at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway. The January speakers are Diane Dixon, who is running for the California 74th Assembly District seat against Cottie Petrie-Norris, and Brain Burley, who is running for U.S. House California District 48 against Harley Rouda. There will be time for Q&A. RSVP to [email protected]

Health in Balance Offers ‘Fresh Start’ Workshop

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m., Health in Balance will host a free Fresh Start Workshop for participants to set their intentions and health goals for the new year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to utilize the knowledge and advice of doctors to create an attainable, effective action plan to achieve their health goals. Dinner is provided; attendance is free. Health in Balance is located at 330 Park Avenue, Suite 3, in Laguna Beach.

RSVP to 949-497-2553 or www.healthinbalance.com/events-1/fresh-start-workshop-jan-2020.

Chabad Offers New Classes

Learn how common ideas of personal responsibility, the inherent sanctity of human life, institutionalized universal education, human equality, the dignity of a day of rest, devotion to family, and a sense of purpose, have their origins in ancient Judaism in a class, “Judaism’s Gifts to the World,” led by Rabbi Eli Goorevitch of Chabad Laguna Beach. The six-session course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. It is open to the public and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

“At a moment in which we are witnessing a rise in anti-Semitism, it is important to explore what has been the true impact of Jews and Judaism on civilization,” said Rabbi Goorevitch.

Registration is now open by calling 949-499-0770 or visiting myJLI.com. The classes begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Chabad of Laguna Beach, 30804 S. Coast Highway.

Local Volunteer Recognized by Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire has recognized Laguna local, Catherine Helshoj, as an exceptional volunteer and mentor. She, along with nine other finalists, have demonstrated significant impact in the lives of their “Littles” as evidenced by each child’s academic, behavioral and social-emotional progress.

“Our Big of the Year finalists are a testament to the impact that mentorship can have on underserved youth,” said Sloane Keane, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire.

Orange County Big of the Year winners will be announced Wednesday, Jan. 28, at the organization’s volunteer information event, Big Night. Community members are invited to attend Big Night at Left Coast Brewing in Irvine at 6 p.m. to learn more about how to give back and invest in local youth by becoming a mentor. For more information, visit ocbigs.org or iebigs.org.

Village Laguna to Host Membership Meeting

On Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, Village Laguna will screen a documentary, “Laguna and its Greenbelt,” produced by Ron Chilcote and Charles Michael Murray, focused on how the community confronted 10 challenges to its legacy and character. The filmmakers chronicle bookstore owner Jim Dilley’s vision in 1968 of creating an open-space greenbelt around Laguna, similar to those he admired in England, to separate and protect Laguna from encroaching urban sprawl, including challenges such as Crystal Cove, the Bluebelt, and Laguna’s designation as an Historic American Landscape. Refreshments will be served at the meeting.

Yoga Apparel Boutique Opens in Laguna

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Yoga Line, located at 1853 S. Coast Highway.

“Offering an affordable line of yoga apparel and casual clothing created and manufactured here in Laguna Beach is an exciting opportunity for us,” Yoga Line owners Shannon Saathoff and Shereen Loth said in a statement. “Knowing that we can help our community look great and feel great, while providing jobs and a space where our customers can feel confident in the quality and sourcing of the products is a goal we’ve worked hard to achieve and are proud to have done so.”

Loth is a seasoned retailer in Laguna Beach, having owned another boutique in town since 2006.

The Yoga Line is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.theyogaline.com.

Tickets On Sale for Annual Gate & Garden Tour

The Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its annual Gate & Garden tour on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Gate & Garden tour is the club’s major fundraiser supporting educational school gardens, local scholarships and community projects. Artisanal margaritas and Mexican fare will be available for purchase at the beginning and end of the tour at the Bruce Scherer Waterwise and Fire-Safe Gardens of the Laguna Beach County Water District Headquarters, 306 3rd Street.

Buses will continuously shuttle tour-goers from the Water District Gardens to the first neighborhood and back at the end of the walking route. Arrive by 1 p.m. to make the last tour of the day. Free refreshments, homemade baked goods, plein air painters in several gardens and a raffle of prizes from local artists and businesses also await attendees.

Tickets are available through www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org via Eventbrite for $50 plus a handling fee.

Free Community Electric Bike Rides Begin Feb. 2



Local outdoor adventure company La Vida Laguna will begin hosting “First Sundays” free community electric bike rides around Laguna’s official bike route on Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your own ebike or borrow one from La Vida.

The community ride begins at La Vida’s headquarters, 1121 Glenneyre Street (corner of Oak Street). Electric bikes are offered on a first come, first-served basis, beginning at 9:30 a.m. La Vida has 12 bikes to loan, but suggests an optional donation to help defray maintenance costs and the guides. Riders need to be at least 16 years old and 5 feet tall.

After a brief orientation on eBiking, the ride will head south on Glenneyre and loop through Bluebird Canyon, then back through town and onto Laguna’s only dedicated bike lane on Monterrey in North Laguna. Riders will stop at Pyne Castle, the Dartmoor trailhead (with a view of the Hortense Miller Garden), Crescent Bay lookout, Heisler Park, and more.

At the end of the ride, there will be a reception at La Vida headquarters with free snacks and beverages.

For more information, visit lavidalaguna.com/communityride, or contact Billy Fried at 949-922-7729 or [email protected]

Meals on Wheels Conducts Annual Campaign

Age Well Senior Services (formerly South County Senior Services)—a nonprofit, public benefit 501(c)(3) organization based in Laguna Woods—provides over 300,000 meals each year to seniors living at home through their Meals on Wheels program. The organization serves seniors living in 21 South Orange County cities, including Laguna Beach.

Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo appears along with several deserving seniors who served in the military in a new Age Well fundraising video. “I spent some of my best years as an NFL quarterback,” said Ferragamo. “But today I’ve got a new team. At Age Well, we’re helping seniors who spent their best years fighting for our country, defending our freedom, teaching our children and informing our nation.”

To donate to Age Well’s annual drive, visit agewellseniorservices.org or call 949-855-8033.

Community Assistance Grants Available

The City of Laguna Beach will begin accepting applications for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Community Assistance Grants beginning Jan. 21. The Community Assistance Grant program is available to nonprofit organizations that provide special services to residents of Laguna Beach. The objective of this program is to assist local organizations in funding new projects and/or expanded services within the community. Additional information can be found at lagunabeachcity.net/CAG. To be considered for a grant, applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, April 3, at 4:30 p.m. The submission link will be activated on the website Jan. 21. Contact Becket Wilson, Community Services Administrative Assistant, at 949-497-0779 for more information.