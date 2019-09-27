Share this:

Crystal Cove Celebrates Platinum Anniversary

Laura Davick, founder emeritus of the Crystal Cove Conservancy, will be honored at the the 20th Platinum Anniversary Crystal Cove Soirée on Saturday, Oct. 5, hosted by Crystal Cove Conservancy at the Resort at Pelican Hill.

The soirée will begin at 5 p.m. with an al fresco cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction. A live auction, live music and dancing to Motown hits from the Blue Breeze Band, will round out the evening. Guests will have an opportunity to purchase silent and live auction items in support of The Conservancy’s mission to fund preservation, education and conservation initiatives. Opportunity tickets will be offered to win a three-night stay in the beachfront Crystal Cove Cottage #14, the restored “South Beach Suite” accommodating up to six guests. For tickets and more information, visit crystalcove.org/soiree or call 949-376-6200.

Davick, who grew up in Cottage #2 in the Cove now sits on the board of The Conservancy and is co-chair of The Heritage Legacy Project for California, a campaign to fully restore the last 17 historic cottages in the Crystal Cove State Park Historic District.

Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters

The Laguna Beach Fire Department will be participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters Sept. 29 to Oct. 6. Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department, in collaboration with City Hall and the Police and Marine Safety Departments, will light all four fire stations, main beach lifeguard tower, lifeguard headquarters, and the entrance of city hall with red lights in honor of fallen firefighters.

As dusk turns to dark, landmarks across the country will again glow in respect to the fallen and their families. The names of 92 firefighters who died in 2018 as well as 27 who died in the previous years will be added to the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Rotary to Display Classic Cars

The Laguna Beach Rotary Club’s 16th annual classic car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the city lot adjacent to the sewer digester building on Laguna Canyon Road. Expect food trucks, music and, of course, classic cars. Tickets are $3-$10; proceeds benefit local charities. Strollers are free.

LBHS Alum Honored by Red Cross

The American Red Cross recently honored 57 students from across the county for volunteering this summer. One of them was Zoe Freidenrich, a 2013 graduate of Laguna Beach High School, who now attends Irvine Valley College.

Local Jeweler to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Rubel Jewelers of Laguna Beach will open its doors for an evening with Harry Kotlar fine jewelry to showcase their 70th Year Anniversary Collection featuring seven masterpieces, which will be on display during the event on Tuesday, Oct. 10, along with the rarely seen Harry Kotlar Vault Collections and the rarely seen Fredric H. Rubel artifacts and memorabilia spanning their 90-year legacy.

A Kotlar illustrator will be onsite during the event and available for appointments to design or redesign pieces of jewelry for clientele. For more information, visit RubelJewelers.com.

October Congressional Communities Meeting to Discuss Homelessness

Laguna Beach’s Congressional Communities group will host its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Susi Q. Senior Center’s Community Room.

The group will be making an in-depth presentation on homelessness, with a particular focus on Congress’s role with the issue including pending legislation, followed by a discussion on the subject. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend.

Congressional Communities was formed in 2018 to help facilitate better and more frequent communication between constituents and their representatives and staff by establishing communities similar in size to the very first districts.Meetings are held monthly. The group is non-partisan.

To learn more, visit www.congressionalcommunities.org

Chabad Center to Hold High Holiday Services

Chabad Center for Jewish Life is organizing High Holiday Services in Orange County at the Hilton Hotel, 3050 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa. The services, for which no admission is charged, are geared primarily to the Jewish families in Orange County that are not affiliated with a specific synagogue.

“Many families don’t attend services because the synagogue environment is foreign to them. There is a need to reach out and ensure that they too are welcomed to services on these holiest days of the Jewish year,” said Rabbi Reuven Mintz of the Jewish Center.

The Jewish New Year services are designed in a user-friendly manner, making it educational, enjoyable and meaningful for both the novice and the expert. The services follow traditional customs blended with contemporary messages and are interspersed with modern tunes and English readings, which aim to enrich, connect and inspire. There will also be an interactive children’s program.

High Holiday – Jewish New Year and Yom Kippur Services

Rosh Hashanah:Sunday, Sept. 29 – Evening Services: 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 1 – Main Shofar Service: 11:30 a.m.

Children’s interactive service and program:11 a.m.

Yom Kippur: Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Kol Nidrei Service: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Main Service (Yizkor Memorial): 11:45 a.m.

Children’s interactive service and program:11 a.m.

No tickets or membership fees. All are welcome. More information and reservations at: JewishNewport.com or call 949-721-9800.

All Invited to Innovation Fair

The STEM3 Academy, a K-12 school for bright students with social and learning challenges, invite community members to their Innovation Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Oct. 12, at the school, 17861 Von Karman Ave in Irvine.

Inspired by the maker movement, young STEM enthusiasts will have the chance to build things, get involved in experiments and demonstrations, and take various gadgets for a test drive. The free fair welcomes families and children of all ages and abilities to discover and experience a range of STEM-related fields, including rocketry, robotics, 3D printing and production, virtual reality, and others. RSVP to: stem3academy.org/innovation-fair-orangecounty-2019.

Dogs Welcome on the Beach

Through June 14, 2020, dogs can be taken on any city or county beach at all hours the beaches are open, provided they are always on a leash no more than 6 feet in length. The only exception is Thousand Steps county beach in South Laguna, where dogs are prohibited on that beach by county ordinance year-round.

Animal Shelter in Need of Donated Newspapers

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is in need of donated newspapers for the animals. If you’d like to help, please drop off any unwanted newspapers between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the animal shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. The animal shelter is open seven days a week.