Cyclist Killed in Traffic Collision on Oak and Glenneyre Street

A cyclist died after a traffic collision at Oak and Glenneyre Street intersection on Saturday evening, Oct. 7, authorities said.

The bicyclist, an adult male, sustained critical injuries from the collision and died after paramedics transported him to a local trauma center.

Police said the man was riding his bike with a small terrier in a handlebar basket during the incident. The dog sustained minor injuries, was taken to a local animal hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the location of the incident and cooperated with authorities. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police said in a press release.

“We send our deepest prayers and condolences to the deceased male’s family and hope they find strength through this unfortunate event,” Laguna Beach Police Capt. Mike Peters said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner Division is not releasing the victim’s identity at this time, pending next of kin notification.

The collision investigation is ongoing.