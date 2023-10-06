Laguna Cheerleaders Inspire Mini-Breakers at Annual Cheer Clinic

Laguna Beach High School Cheer Captains Chloe O’Loughlin, Savi Easton and Riley Beason, and 17 varsity cheerleaders led the team’s most successful Mini-Breaker Cheer Clinic in school history this past Friday, Sept. 29, training more than 106 future cheerleaders to bring their spirit and cheers to their home football game versus Charter Oak the following day. The Breakers won the Sept. 30 match up, 18-17.

“The Mini-Breaker Cheer Clinic was such an exciting experience for the kids,” Cheer co-captain Chloe O’Loughlin said. “They got to watch and learn from older girls that look up to. They all have so much fun, and, even though it’s only one day, we really bond with the kids. It is like a sisterhood with my fellow cheerleaders leading such a large group of future Mini-Breakers.”

The cheerleading squad puts on this annual fundraiser to deepen community ties and introduce elementary and middle schoolers to the high school cheerleading program’s basic rally calls, cheers and skills. The young participants practice with the varsity cheer squad for one Saturday and then take to the field for a period during a varsity football home game the following Friday to show off their new skills.

During the clinic, future cheerleaders learn cheers, chants and dance skills, gain confidence and feel the thrill of spirit rallying in front of an enthusiastic crowd of Laguna football fans. And it’s not just the Mini-Breakers who learn something. The cheer team learns life and professional skills – how to inspire youth, how to comfort through fears and tears, work through parent/adult interactions during registration, and manage large crowds of children and parents.

“It’s such a great opportunity to show the little ones what we do as cheerleaders,” Luna Murphy said. “It’s a lot of hard work but also so much fun. I can’t wait to go and watch them cheering one day at a football game.”

Registration fees from the clinic are used to fund the cheer program.